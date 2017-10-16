GREAT BEND — LeRoy William Reif, 89, died Oct. 12, 2017, at his home in Great Bend. He was born July 4, 1928, in Stafford County, the son of William A. and Irene M. (Laudick) Reif. He married Dolores M. Tauscher Nov. 26, 1951, at Hoisington. She died Nov. 19, 2010. A lifetime area resident, Mr. Reif was a farmer.

Mr. Reif was a member of Eagle’s Aerie #646, Great Bend. He enjoyed being with family, playing cards, polka dancing, playing shuffleboard and celebrating his birthday on the 4th of July with family.

Survivors include two sons, Wayne Reif and his wife Daniela of Hoisington, and Duane Reif and his wife Kim of Olmitz; three daughters, Elaine Schlochtermeier and her husband Roy of Ellinwood, Marlene Lange and her husband Jon of Hoisington, and Collene Schneider of Susank; 14 grandchildren, Angela Campbell and her husband Trevor, Kristen Garrett and her husband Gary, Kerri Lange, Kelly Lange, Nicole Berger, Ashley Tidball and her husband Leland, Tiffany Schneider, Francis Stout, Kayla Reeves and her husband Tyler, Emma Reif, Tyler Reif, Mark Reif, Dylan Reif and Coryn Reif; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Cheryl Schlochtermeier Nielson.

Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with Father Don Bedore officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

