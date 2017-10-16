John O’Connor

October 16, 2017

To reply to anything below, just email us at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net.

Good day and welcome to Week 324 of Secret Intelligence You Need To Know, a service of an agency whose name I cannot divulge, but if I COULD divulge it, you would definitely be impressed.

The world is swamped, awash, saturated with pumpkin spice. It used to be just a few products around this time of the year. Now you find it all year long in many products, but of course, it’s peaking right about now in ‘pumpkin season.’ This world-conquering product is now found in burritos, soy milk, candy corn, milk, fig bars, coffee-based drinks, yogurt, marshmallows, Oreos (not bad!), almonds, protein drinks and, oh, about nine dozen more things. As Popeye used to say, “I can’t stands no more!” (it’s probably in his favorite spinach, too.)

“I can’t believe it,” my dear wife said yesterday. “Pumpkin spice Pringles.”

“I know, it’s crazy,” I agreed. “And gum. You can now chew your way to pumpkin spice nirvana.”

“Well, you’re a big gum guy,” she replied. “You should be in heaven.”

“I don’t know, I’ve been tempted. But I just can’t drop my old fave Orbit Sweet Mint just like that. The guilt would stay with me for years.”

She dug more stuff out of her supermarket bag. “Look at this, pumpkin spice fettucini . Wonder what you’re supposed to put on it when you serve it up?”

“Well, pumpkin spice marinara sauce, of course,” I opined. “Gotta have a well-rounded meal.”

“Oh, look, I got some pumpkin spice candy corn to give out to the Halloweeners,” she enthused.

“Hmmm, not too sure about that one. It’s hard to beat a good old Snickers bar. “

“I’ll check,” she rejoined. “They probably have a PS (we’re using abbreviation, now) Snickers.”

“Do they have any REAL food?” I asked. “I mean, besides treats?”

She pulled a huge can of (wait for it…) pumpkin spice garbanzo beans out of her shopping bag. “Look at this,” she chirped happily. “I’m going to make a soup with it. And you know the best part about it?”

“What?” I said doubtfully.

“Two hours after you eat it, if you have any, shall we say, ‘wind advisories’, at least it’ll smell better around here.”

What can I say. She had me.

Well, not a whole lot of response to last week’s post, but let’s deal with what we have.

Terry came through with a correct answer right away: yes, ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ by Bonnie Tyler was the 1983 smash hit that enjoyed a brief spurt of popularity in August of this year as the real total eclipse approached.

I asked for a couple of old time GB barber shop names and Steve (good to hear from you) jumped in with Al and Mary’s, once upon a time on 10th, then on the 281 Bypass, and also Charley Keeler’s place on South Main. Good job.

Our faithful correspondent Don gave me names of quite a few other ‘legendary’ barber palaces, so allow me to toss the same question out again for more responses. Anyone?

And since we believe in equal opportunity here, how about a couple of names of beauty salons that are no longer around?

Other questions still unanswered include the brand name of the ‘weather-proof’ chocolate sweet treat found in WW2 GI’s food rations, and also the name of the not-too-dashing actor who played a dashing Resistance secret agent in a famous 1942 Bogart movie.

Tell you what, since we haven’t had any takers for weeks on the astronaut question, we’ll just give you the name of the space traveler who landed on a farm and scared the locals: Russian Yuri Gagarin, who was the first astronaut to orbit the earth in 1961. He landed by parachute about 200 miles off course, alarming a potato farming family until they realized who he was.

Let’s give you a couple more…

This 1970’s private eye show featured the former head man of the Ponderosa. Name the show or the actor.

This former President had offers from two pro football teams upon graduation from college. Who was he?

See what you can do with any of those brain strainers.

That’s a wrap for this time. Contact us at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net.

See you next week.

John