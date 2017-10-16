High School Football Schedule – Week 8

Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend (4-3) @ Garden City (6-1)
Liberal (5-2) @ Dodge City (3-4)
Hays (2-5) @ Abilene (2-5)
Central Kansas League
Larned (3-4) @ Hoisington (5-2)
Lyons (0-7) @ Ellsworth (5-2)
Pratt (7-0) @ Holcomb (6-1)
Kingman (3-4) @ Hugoton (3-4)
Wichita Collegiate (4-3) @ Nickerson (5-2)
Hutch-Trinity (5-2) @ Halstead (3-4)
Haven (2-5) @ Sterling (4-2)
Southeast Saline (3-4) @ Hesston 4-3)
Marion (6-1) @ Hillsboro (1-6)
Chapman (1-6) @ Smoky Valley (6-1)
Other 11-Man games
LaCrosse (5-2) @ Oakley (1-6)
TMP (2-5) @ Russell (4-3)
8-Man Schedule
Central Prairie League
Central Plains (6-1) @ St. John (2-5)
Little River (5-2) @ Ellinwood (1-6)
Tri-Plains (0-7) @ Otis-Bison (6-1)
Macksville (5-2) @ Attica-Argonia (6-1)
South Gray (6-1) @ Kinsley (0-7)
Ness City (3-4) @ Satanta (6-1)
Lincoln (1-6) @ Victoria (5-2)
Other 8-Man Teams
Bucklin (2-5) @ Stafford (3-4)
Pretty Prairie (5-2) @ Chase (2-5)
Lakeside (1-6) @ Wilson (1-6)
Pratt-Skyline (1-6) @ Fairfield (0-7)
South Central (6-1) @ Kiowa County (3-4)
Spearville (7-0) @ Wichita County (3-4)
Dighton (6-1) @ Hodgeman County (6-1)