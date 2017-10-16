Great Bend Post

Healing Hearts Ranch seeking grant through Juvenile Services

Juvenile Services has collaborated with Healing Hearts Ranch in Great Bend to apply for grant funding to provide equine-assisted psychotherapy for youth and families in the 20th Judicial District. Director Marissa Woodmansee presented the request to Barton County Commissioner’s Monday for the grant that totals no more than $128,313.00. If approved by the state, the funding will provide 48 clinical hours of therapy each week with the goal of serving 253 youth. Kelley Johnson is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor at Healing Hearts.

As the administrative county for Juvenile Services, Commissioner’s approved the grant request Monday.

Equine-assisted psychotherapy addresses a variety of mental health and human development needs including behavioral issues, ADD, PTSD, substance abuse, eating disorders, depression, anxiety, relationship problems and communication needs.