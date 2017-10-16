GREAT BEND — Elaine Weathers, 85, died Oct. 14, 2017, at Great Bend Regional Hospital, Great Bend. She was born Dec. 24, 1931, at Radium, the daughter of Vernon Earl “Vern” and Kathryn Mildred (Mallow) Bauer. She married Arthur Leroy Wyman Sept. 1, 1951. He died Aug. 15, 1954 as the result of a car accident. She then married James L. “Jim” Weathers June 10, 1956 at Larned. He died Oct. 16, 2013. A lifetime area resident, Mrs. Weathers was a farm wife.

Mrs. Weathers was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Survivors include two sons, Brenton J. “Jay” Weathers and James M. “Jimmy” Weathers, both of Great Bend; one daughter, Karen M. Cedeno and her husband John of Great Bend; one sister, Billie Welch of Topeka; five grandchildren, Joey Meyers, Heather Weathers, Crystal Weathers, James Wyman and Killian Cedeno; and two great-grandchildren, Eric Weathers and Kyson Cedeno. She was preceded in death by one son, Dennis Wyman, one infant daughter, Diana Wyman, and one sister, Barbara Carter.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Great Bend, with Pastor Michael Munz officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from 1-9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with First Congregational United Church of Christ or Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530