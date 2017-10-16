Cop Shop (10/13 – 10/15)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/13)

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:26 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1411 Jefferson Street.

Sick Person

At 10:58 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl 4A.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:20 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3:45 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1037 Adams Street.

Theft

At 7:07 p.m. Dillon’s, 4107 10th Street, reported a theft.

Burglary / In Progress

At 7:57 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1610 Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:48 p.m. an accident was reported at 504 Washington Street.

Armed Subject

At 11:06 p.m. a report of a subject holding a long gun in the parking lot at Loves Country Store, 1221 10th Street, was made. No threats were made, the reporting party thought it was suspicious.

10/14

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:41 a.m. an accident was reported at 1208 Jefferson Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 12:31 p.m. a burglary was reported at 2618 Bonita Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:47 p.m. an accident was reported at 3500 10th Street.

10/15

Theft

At 2:28 p.m. a theft case was made at 2400 10th Street.

At 4:18 p.m. a theft case was made at 2400 10th Street.