GREAT BEND — Clinton H. “Clint” Kuhn, 86, died Oct. 13, 2017, at Almost Home, Inc., Great Bend. He was born Aug. 26, 1931, at Hays, the son of Herman and Hilda (Linenberger) Kuhn. He married Leona Weigel May 3, 1954, at Victoria. A Great Bend resident since 1954, Mr. Kuhn worked for Thies Packing, Orscheln’s and Plating, Inc. He was a United States Air Force veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Kuhn was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and American Legion Argonne Post 180, both of Great Bend. He enjoyed gardening, yard work and feeding the squirrels.

Survivors include his wife, Leona Kuhn, of the home; four sons: Jed Kuhn and his wife Paula of Great Bend, Brad Kuhn and his wife Janet of Great Bend, Craig Kuhn of Kansas City, Mo., and Doug Kuhn and companion Konny of Great Bend; seven grandchildren, Gabriel Hardman and his wife Lana, Jacob Hardman and his fiancée Randi, Phillip Kuhn, Andrew Kuhn, Chris Kuhn and his wife DeAnn, Brendan Kuhn and his fiancée Kayla and Manion Kuhn; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister, Marjorie Pancost.

Vigil service will be at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend with Father Ted Stoecklein celebrating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with Almost Home, Inc. or Prince of Peace Parish – St. Rose, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

