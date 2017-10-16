GREAT BEND — Cleatus Walden Appel, 86, died Oct. 13, 2017, at St. David’s Medical Center, Austin, Texas. He was born July 14, 1931, at La Crosse, the son of Elmer and Rachel (Schlagel) Appel. She married Evelyn Joanne Grose Dec. 3, 1950, at Bazine. She died Jan. 7, 2009. A Great Bend resident from 1954 to 2009, Mr. Appel was a heavy equipment mechanic for John Deere.

Survivors include one son, Bradley Appel and his wife Sandra of Bartlett, Texas; two daughters, Mary Lou Appel of Aurora, Colo., and Rhonda Juel and her husband Dail of Greensburg; one brother, Lores Appel and his wife Dolores of Great Bend; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Cecil Appel.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery. Friends may call from noon to service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials have been established with KSU Foundation Center for Basic Cancer Research, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

