Candidate Forum scheduled for Tuesday night in Great Bend

In recent years, interest in the local Candidate Forum in Great Bend has lagged a bit, but most people expect that to change Tuesday evening. The Great Bend Chapter of the League of Women Voters will once again sponsor a forum that begins at 7:00 pm at the Crest Theater. League President Becky Dudrey is expecting a large crowd Tuesday to hear candidates who will be on the ballot in next month’s local general election.

Dudrey explains how the questions for forum were formulated and the format that will be followed at this evening’s event.

Candidates will have one minute for an opening self introduction, a minute and a half to answer a question that they draw from a bowl, and then one minute for closing remarks.

You can hear Tuesday’s Candidate Fortum on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM starting at seven o’clock.