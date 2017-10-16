Barton Soccer takes two from Hesston

bartonsports.com

Barton Men 3 Hesston 0

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team posted its region leading sixth shutout of the season Sunday afternoon in Hesston with a 3-0 victory at Hesston College. The season sweep of the Larks improves Barton’s Region VI record to 5-3-1 and 9-5-1 overall while Hesston slips to 2-7 and 7-8-1 on the year.

Barton has three regular season games remaining, a home contest with Pratt Community College on either side of two matchups against Northwest Kansas Technical College with the first coming this Wednesday in a 4:00 p.m. kick-off at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

Barton Women 3 Hesston 1

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team rallied from a halftime deficit to score three second half goals Sunday in a 3-1 Region VI victory at Hesston College. With the victory the Lady Cougars stay alive for a playoff berth improving to 5-4-2 in the Region VI standings and 6-5-3 on the season while dropping Hesston to 4-8 and 9-8 on the year.

Barton has three regular season games remaining, a home contest with Pratt Community College on either side of two matchups against Northwest Kansas Technical College with the first coming this Wednesday in a 2:00 p.m. kick-off at the Cougar Soccer Complex.