Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/13 – 10/15)

10/13

BOOKED: Tyrone Shewbart on Barton County District Court case with serve sentence.

BOOKED: Dante Adams on Hoisington Municipal case for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a firearm with a bond of $10,000 cash surety.

BOOKED: Monica Marie Murray on Stafford County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Richard Musil of Great Bend for Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Vickie Batt of Hoisington for BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Deanna Coughlin of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Alex Herren of Salina on Barton County District Court cases for serve sentence. BCDC warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $328 cash only.

RELEASED: Ricky Lee Bryant on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Rebecca Booth of Great Bend for time served in full on BTDC case.

RELEASED: Dontae Adams of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for unlawful possession of controlled substance, criminal use of weapon, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, after posting a $10,000 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.

10/14

BOOKED: Jose Santana of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended 2nd violation and speeding, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Jose Santana of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended 2nd violation and speeding after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

10/15

BOOKED: Sandra Thompson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DWS and expired registration, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Seth Rolfs of Claflin on CPD case on battery, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Sandra Thompson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DWS and expired registration after she posted a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Seth Rolfs of Claflin on CPD case on battery, posted bond of $500 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on BTDC for time served.

RELEASED: Douglass Kelly of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case after being accepted at the Oxford House in Great Bend.

RELEASED: Alex Herren of Salina on Barton County District Court cases after serving his sentence. BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $328 cash bond.