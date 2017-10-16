Barton County Health Department loads up on Quadrivalent vaccine this flu season

Flu shots are usually paid by insurance or Medicare, but if they are not, the shot is usually $35 for a regular vaccine and $65 for a high-dose senior shot. That preventative cost is far cheaper than paying co-pays for doctor visits, medications, urgent care expenses, or hospital stays if you get sick and have to handle the sickness afterwards.

Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider encourages everyone to get the Quadrivalent vaccine this year to protect yourself from the flu.

A special Flu Shot Clinic on Saturday, October 28 from 9 a.m. to noon will be open to people of all ages at the Health Department in Great Bend. Insurance or Medicare will pick up the charge for most people.