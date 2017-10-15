Quivira offering crane program and tour Oct. 28

Cranes will be the featured topic at a special event planned for Saturday, October 28 at Quivira National Wildlife Refuge, from 8 am to 11 am.

Offered by Quivira and the Friends of Quivira staff, the event will begin with a guided bus tour, followed by a program about Whooping Cranes. Refreshments will be served following the program.

The bus tour will last approximately 2 hours, and will feature a tour guide showing points of interest, scenery, birds, and management activities along the way. Fall waterfowl and crane migration should be well under way by that time, but there is no guarantee of viewing Whooping Cranes during the tour.

The entire program is free of charge, but reservations are required due to limited space. Please call Quivira at 620-486- 2393 to make a reservation or to find out more.

Quivira will be open regular hours (1 ½ hours before sunrise to 1 ½ hours after sunset) during this event, and the Visitor Center will also be open from 7:30 am to noon to all visitors. Those who don’t participate in the tour and program are also encouraged to stop by to view the exhibits.

