Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include the Center for Counseling and Consultation Director Julie Kramp. Julie will discuss the benefits of the “Centene Grant”, the Suicide Prevention Task Force, and a “Rock” project that is currently underway.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Indian Peace Council – Part 1”

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton Community College Swim coach Jonathan Reeder who will talk about the inaugural season of the Barton swimming program.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-10P ALCS Game 3 – Houston Astros @ New York Yankees

10P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”