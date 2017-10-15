Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include the Center for Counseling and Consultation Director Julie Kramp. Julie will discuss the benefits of the “Centene Grant”, the Suicide Prevention Task Force, and a “Rock” project that is currently underway.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams
11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Indian Peace Council – Part 1”
11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton Community College Swim coach Jonathan Reeder who will talk about the inaugural season of the Barton swimming program.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-10P ALCS Game 3 – Houston Astros @ New York Yankees
10P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”