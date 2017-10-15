Lady Cougars take out Cloud County 3-1

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College volleyball team handled Cloud County Community College for a 3-1 match victory Saturday at the Barton Gym to sweep the season series over the T-birds.

The Cougars took the first two sets rather handily at 25-12 and 25-17 but following a ten minute intermission, dropped the third 25-19 before pulling away late for a 25-20 match clincher.

The victory improves the Cougars to 6-7 in conference play and 14-12 overall while Cloud County drops to 1-12 and 4-21 on the year.

Barton’s next court time will come Wednesday as the Cougars travel to Liberal for a 6:30 p.m. first serve against No. 5 ranked Seward County Community College.