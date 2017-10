Through the month of November, Shafer Gallery Director Dave Barnes is hosting a series of informal art talks every Thursday at noon in the Shafer Gallery. This fall the topic is “All About the ‘Isms’”. In this series, Barnes takes attendees on a very personal stroll through the numerous styles of modern art. Tables will be set up for attendees to bring their own lunch so they may enjoy the talk in addition to their meal.

