Great Bend school district seeing the savings through energy efficiency

The phrase “every penny counts” can truly be applied to the energy savings for the Great Bend school district.

USD 428 Energy Manager Greg Wells provided an overview of the district’s energy conservation program at last week’s Board of Education meeting. Since 2004, USD 428 has saved nearly $2 million through energy-efficient systems.

On average, each building in the district has cut their energy costs by 22 percent. Wells says the savings can come from simple steps like making sure things are turned off after use, including the lights. Efficiently using the thermostat has become easier with monitors capable of determining if a thermostat needs to be tweaked.

The district attempts to replace any old light fixtures that go out with new LED lights, that are much more cost efficient.

Wells calculates a savings of $1,947,022 in energy costs over the past 13 years district wide. Great Bend High School has the biggest savings with $674,194 while the Washington school building has the largest percentage in cost avoidance at 27.3 percent.