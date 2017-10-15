Free crop imaging workshop in Great Bend

NESS CITY – Join K-State Research and Extension and the Kansas Ag Research and Technology Association (KARTA) on Monday, November 13th for an engaging workshop on crop imaging and crop scouting.

Participants will learn the following:

Problems that can be managed through crop scouting

Pros and cons of crop scouting using UAVs or drones

Pros and cons of crop scouting using satellite imagery

What to look for in crop imagery to identify problems in your field

Devices and tools on the market for collecting on-farm crop imagery

Representatives from TerrAvion, Crop Quest, and Vision Hawk will be present to guide the discussion and provide their insight into the various forms of crop scouting available.

​

The workshop will take place at the American Ag Credit building, 5634 10th St, Great Bend, Kansas 67530. Registration is due by November 10th.

As with all KARTA workshops, participation is FREE for current KARTA members. Non-members are welcome to attend for a $25 fee. Lunch and refreshments are provided. For more information or to register, click here.