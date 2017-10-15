Great Bend 8th graders get a dose of reality

Press release from United Way of Central Kansas…

Reality U is once again coming to Great Bend Middle School with the help of United Way of Central Kansas.

UWCK put together a team of volunteers to plan and organize this project which includes Sheryl Neeland, Nikki Omenski, Julie Bugner-Smith, and Tanya Staats who hit the ground running to put together sponsors, volunteers, and speakers for this project. Thanks to their amazing work, on October 18, the 8th grade students at Great Bend Middle School will get a glimpse into their lives at age 26.

Reality U is an interactive exercise that helps youth understand some of the “realities” involved in preparing for an employable future. At Reality U, students select an occupation based on educational plans after high school and current GPA. They are then given a budget equivalent to the average monthly salary at the age of 26. Students then proceed to the gym where they purchase housing, transportation, communication services, childcare, food, utilities and more.

Students will have to make choices about where they spend their money each month and will very likely have to go back and change those decisions when they realize the cost of child care or food. There is also a “Chance” booth, where students will roll the dice and they may end up having to replace a broken hot water heater, go to the ER for a broken bone, or maybe they get lucky and see some extra money come in.

When the students get stuck and don’t think they can make their budget work, there is a Q & A booth that the students can visit to get some help making tough choices about what they can cut back on. At the end of the session, Sheryl Neeland will talk to the students about what they learned and if they now think that the choices they make in High School may have an impact on them at age 26.

From the Reality U Gym, students will go into breakout sessions to hear in more detail how their choices now will impact their future. These breakout sessions include Great Bend High School Counselors talking to them about class choices in High School, Barton Community College Counselors talking about scholarships, loans, ACT & SAT scores, and the requirements to get into college.

Casey Rowland of Immediate Intervention Programs and a Great Bend Police Officer will be on hand to show the students about the cost of delinquency, Barry Bowers of Spectrum CPA and Brian Staats of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball will talk to the students about banking, loans, credit scores, and investing in their future, GBHS students will talk to the 8th graders about what High School is really like, and we will have numerous young workers on hand from all different professions in to talk to the students about what life is really like at age 26 and the realities that come with that.

To learn more about what UWCK does in Barton and Pawnee County, check out their website at uwck.org or visit their Facebook page. If you want to be a part of bringing projects like this to the community, donations can be sent to UWCK, 1125 Williams, Great Bend, KS 67530 or contributions can be made on the UWCK website.