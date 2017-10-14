Police: Kansas teacher accused of unlawful relationship with student

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas high school teacher for an alleged unlawful relationship with a student.

On Friday, police arrested 27-year-old Ethan Dane Huff after report of the relationship with a 17-year-old student and an investigation to established probable cause, according to a media release.

He was booked into the Cowley County Jail on a $10,000 Bond on suspicion of unlawful sexual relations.

According to the school newspaper, Huff taught history at Arkansas City High School.