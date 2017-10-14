Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, October 16, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the October 9, 2017, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of October 2, 2017, and ending October 16, 2017.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. SUNFLOWER DIVERSIFIED SERVICES: Letter of Support:

-Sunflower Diversified Services has requested a Letter of Support for a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) grant application. Monies provided by KDOT would be used to continue the operation of the General Public Transportation System. Sarah Krom, Sunflower Diversified Services, will provide details.

C. 2017 TAX SALE:

-The annual Tax Sale was held on October 10, 2017. At the time of the sale, 14 parcels remained. With Commissioner Kenny Schremmer donating auctioneering services, the County sold all 14 tracts. Jim Jordan, County Treasurer, will provide an update on the auction.

D. JUVENILE SERVICES: Fiscal Year 2018 Reinvestment Grant:

-Juvenile Services has collaborated with Healing Hearts Ranch to apply for grant funding to provide equine-assisted psychotherapy/learning for youth and families in the Twentieth Judicial District. Per directives from the Kansas Department of Corrections, Juvenile Services can request no more than $128,313.00. If approved, the funding will provide 48 clinical hours of therapy each week, with the goal of serving 253 youth. As the Administrative County for Juvenile Services, the Commission will be asked to approve the grant request. Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director, will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Business Update – Jim Jordan, County Treasurer

10:00 a.m. – Service Information – Mitch Haney, Aflac

10:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk. Included will be a discussion of needed repairs to the Barton County Office Building at 12th and Kansas, Great Bend.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health Department are scheduled for October 19, 2017.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, October 23, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.