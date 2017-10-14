MacDaniel Holman joins MPIRE Realty Group

BUSINESS NEWS

Great Bend’s real estate brokerage, MPIRE Realty Group, is pleased to welcome licensed Realtor® MacDaniel (Mac) Holman to their team.

Holman will focus primarily on residential real estate for home buying and selling, but is also qualified to show and list commercial property as well.

“We are proud of the growth our team has seen since we opened earlier this year,” says Aaron Andrews, Broker for MPIRE Realty Group. “Mac will be a great addition, and will use his knowledge of the local market to help his clients navigate the real estate process.”

Holman is a Great Bend native, having moved to the area when he was six years old with his parents, Marty and Dr. Dee Holman. After graduating from Great Bend High School in 2002, he continued his education at Manhattan Area Technical College where he studied computer aided drafting.

“I am a fresh face in the real estate industry, but I am eager to help people through the process of buying a home or investment property, whether it be their first or their fiftieth,” Holman says. “I will focus on customer satisfaction, and look forward to working with new people and providing them with the best service in the business with MPRIE Realty Group.”

Mac and his wife, Ashley, live in Hoisington with their two children, Jade and Jack.