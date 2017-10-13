UPDATE: Kan. teen sent inappropriate pics of himself to 2 girls

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen for possible sexting charges.

On October 5, police in Manhattan filed a report for aggravated unlawful transmission of a visual depiction of a child.

A 13-year-old boy sent an inappropriate picture of himself to a 12-year-old girl from Manhattan and a 14-year-old girl from Phoenix, Arizona, according to police.

On October, 6, based on information at the time, police originally reported a 10-year-old girl received the photos. A 10-year-old girl was not involved, according to police.

