Panther Cross Country gains two firsts at Garden

The Great Bend Boys and Girls both picked up first place finishes Thursday at the Western Athletic Conference meet in Garden City.

The boys beat Garden City for the first time this season in picking up their WAC crown. The Lady Panthers tied the Buffs for first with 51 points.

The Panthers now get ready for Regional next week at Lake Afton near Wichita.

Boys Team Scores

Great Bend 39 Garden City 49 Liberal 63 Dodge City 64 Hays 148

Panther Boys Results

Kerby Depenbush 17:11.85 Great Bend Connor Griffith 17:33.19 Great Bend Josh Tomlin 18:08.42 Great Bend Sage Cauley 18:12.52 Great Bend Ryan Nicholson 18:28.54 Great Bend Collin Hammond 18:48.04 Great Bend Alex Smith 19:36.22 Great Bend Ray Kuhlman 19:41.99 Great Bend Justin Owen 20:23.22 Great Bend Matthew Huslig 20:26.61 Great Bend

Girls Team Scores

Garden City 51 Great Bend 51 Liberal 62 Dodge City 76 Hays 119

Great Bend Girls Results

Aubrey Snapp 17:08.40 Great Bend McKenna Esfeld 17:32.51 Great Bend Baleigh Fry 18:07.32 Great Bend Paloma Sandoval 18:18.76 Great Bend LaCora Bryant 19:16.84 Great Bend Briana Perez 20:42.11 Great Bend Chloe Gibson 23:28.97 Great Bend