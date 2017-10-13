Kan. man convicted in DUI crash that killed county commissioner

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas man has been convicted of manslaughter in the drunk-driving crash that killed a western Missouri county commissioner.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley on Friday announced the conviction of 30-year-old Wesley Michael Hays of Pleasanton, Kansas. He was also convicted of second-degree assault and failing to keep on the right side of the roadway in the 2014 wreck that killed Bates County Commissioner Larry Berry.

Sentencing will be Dec. 7. Hays could face up to life in prison. The case was tried by the Attorney General’s office.

Jurors were told that Hays consumed 10 alcoholic drinks before driving his GMC Sierra that crossed the center line on Route A near Hume, Missouri, striking Berry’s Ford Taurus. Berry’s 20-year-old son was injured.