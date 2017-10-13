GBHS Community Service Day set for April 25

Just under 900 students will be spread throughout the Great Bend community once again on April 25, 2018. The USD 428 Board of Education approved the date as the 6th Annual Great Bend High School Community Service Day. Every student in the high school will be sent to a business, organization, or city lot to perform a service to better the community.

School board member Susan Young says giving back to the community is something Kansas State Department of Education Commissioner Randy Watson would like to see more of.

Susan Young Audio

Great Bend High School Student Council sponsor Andrea Stalcup says each year they try to improve the event, and this year a collaborative team of teachers formed to come up with goals and new ideas. Being in their sixth year for the service day, Stalcup noted local organizations are reaching out to them for help, making it easier to find places and assignments for hundreds of students.