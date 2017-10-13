GBCF accepting grant applications for November

Applications are accepted from qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations and public institutions, including schools, government entities, and clubs and civic/community organizations in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford counties. GBCF supports programs and projects that are: Innovative: new methods that address key community issues; Collaborative: leverages resources and builds partnerships; Proactive: anticipatory or prevention oriented; Measurable: research driven with reliable data; Sustainable: creates a lasting impact and is ongoing.

Applicants may use the grant search tool to identify funding opportunities for their specific project. The Foundation provides transparent funding criteria allowing grantees to determine their project fit. Competitive grant funds include: Arts and Culture; Barton County Quality of Life (Tangible and Visual Community Improvements); Community Improvements (Variety of Needs Serving the Community at Large); Health Funds (Public Health, Nutrition, and Physical Activity); Indigent Funds (People In Need); and Youth Funds (Health and Well-Being of Youth). The amount of available funding is included in each of the fund details within the grant portal and assists grantees with the scale of their funding request. Grant funding is calculated annually, beginning with the November 1st deadline and is available until it is fully expended. Awards are based on projects most closely aligned with grant criteria and available funding.

There are three competitive grant cycles a year with a 5:00 p.m. CST deadline on: March 1, July 1, and November 1. Applications for the competitive grants must be completed online at www.goldenbeltcf.org/grants.

Grants are made possible through the contributions of individual donors and various endowment funds managed by the Community Foundation. Some grants are driven by the charitable interests of donors, and others come from unrestricted funds that allow the Community Foundation to operate at its most strategic level, investing in needs as they change over time, advancing long-term strategic goals, and taking on key leadership roles.

For questions, please call Sue Cooper at Golden Belt Community Foundation at 620-792-3000 or email sue@goldenbeltcf.org.