Friday Sports Headlines

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Ohio State-Nebraska game matches two of the five programs with the most major college football wins in history. The teams are in very different places entering Saturday night’s game in Lincoln. The ninth-ranked Buckeyes beat Nebraska by 59 points last year in Columbus and have dominated four straight opponents since their loss at home to Oklahoma.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State is expected to start Alex Delton at quarterback against No. 6 TCU on Saturday. The Wildcats’ sophomore took over for the injured Jesse Ertz last week at Texas. He will have a stiff test in the Horned Frogs, who enter the game tops in the Big 12 against the run and in scoring defense.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The unbeaten Chiefs are looking to get even when the Steelers roll into town Sunday. It was Pittsburgh that knocked the AFC West champs out of the playoffs last season, in their own house no less. But the Chiefs and Steelers are different teams now, with Kansas City flying high and Pittsburgh trying to bounce back from a humiliating loss to Jacksonville.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs have pushed the boundaries of offensive creativity this season and that’s a big reason for their 5-0 start. Jet sweeps and read-options and a whole bunch of other sets have allowed coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to keep defenses guessing. And they’ve allowed the Chiefs’ biggest offensive stars to show off.

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Roberto Luongo moved into a tie for fourth on the NHL career victory list with 454, making 37 saves to help the Florida Panthers beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2. The 38-year-old Luongo is tied with Curtis Joseph on the career list.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor seems to be adapting just fine to college football. The true freshman is fourth in the nation in rushing at 153.5 yards per game heading into Saturday’s game against Purdue. Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins and Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa have also made impressive starts as true freshmen. At rebuilding Illinois, coach Lovie Smith has started 13 true freshmen this season, more than any school in the country.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Gary Patterson has a different kind of defense, and it has worked since TCU got into the big-play and fast-paced Big 12. The Horned Frogs haven’t let the nation in total defense like they did before getting into the conference in 2012. But they have consistently been among the league’s best defenses. Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, whose team faces the Horned Frogs on Saturday, says Patterson gets the best out of his defensive players.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State has long been accustomed to responding to failure. How will the Cyclones handle success? Iowa State is on a roll heading into a game that nearly everyone expects to be a blowout in favor of the Cyclones. Iowa State is a 21-point favorite for Saturday’s matchup against Kansas – just a week after stunning Oklahoma 38-31 in Norman as a 31-point underdog.

National Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) – It will be the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series for the second straight year. Addison Russell delivered a go-ahead, two-run double and finishing with four RBIs as the Cubs downed the Washington Nationals, 9-8 in Game 5 of the division series. Wade Davis completed a seven-out save by getting Bryce Harper to strike out, keeping the Nats winless in their four postseason appearances.

HOUSTON (AP) – The New York Yankees have announced their starting pitchers for the first four games of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Masahiro Tanaka (mah-sah-HEE’-roh tah-NAH’-kah) will pitch the opener tonight, following by Luis Severino, CC Sabathia (sah-BATH’-ee-uh) and Sonny Gray. Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) and Justin Verlander will start the first two games for the Astros, but manager AJ Hinch hasn’t announced his pitchers for the third and fourth contests.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Philadelphia Eagles top the NFC at 5-1 after Carson Wentz passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-23 win at Carolina. Two of Wentz’s TD throws went to Zach Ertz following interceptions by Cam Newton, who was picked off three times for the 4-1 Panthers. LaGarrette Blount ran for 67 yards on 14 carries and scored on a key two-point conversion that put Philly ahead 18-10 early in the third quarter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Carolina Panthers finished last night’s loss to Philadelphia without Luke Kuechly (KEEK’-lee), who is back in the concussion protocol after a first-half hit. Kuechly going low as he took a hit to the helmet from offensive lineman Brandon Brooks on a run by LeGarrette Blount near the Carolina goal line. It marks the third straight year the former Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year has dealt with concussion issues, which have cost him nine games over the past two seasons.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – A federal appeals court has lifted a Texas federal judge’s injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, clearing the way for the NFL’s punishment over domestic violence allegations and likely leading to the running back’s legal team seeking further relief. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans voted 2-1 to back the NFL’s emergency request to set aside the injunction.