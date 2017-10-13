Cop Shop (10/12)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/12)

Recover Property

At 9:22 a.m. recovered a stolen vehicle at 601 N. US 281 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/12)

Theft

At 7:48 a.m. theft of a 1989 Ford F150 bearing a KS 081JGK tag was reported at 721 Williams Street.

At 9:47 a.m. theft of medication was reported at 1218 Adams Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:53 a.m. someone spray painting her vehicle was reported at 721 Williams Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:49 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2027 Morton Street.

Theft

At 1:33 p.m. theft of money was reported at 1210 Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:40 p.m. an accident was reported at 3909 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 4:29 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2611 27th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:06 p.m. an accident was reported at 8th Street & Morton Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 7:04 p.m. a possible burglary was reported at 217 Chestnut Street.