Barton Soccer Drops two at home to Cloud County

Cloud County Men 3 Barton 1

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team trailed early and never recovered Thursday as No. 8 ranked Cloud County Community College handed the Cougars a 3-1 defeat at the Cougar Soccer Complex. The loss drops Barton to 3-3-1 in conference play, 4-3-1 in Region VI, and 8-5-1 on the season while the conference and region leading T-birds improve to 12-1 overall and 10-0 and 11-0 conference and region marks respectively. The Cougars’ next action comes Saturday with a trip to Hesston College for a Region VI kick-off slated for 7:00 p.m.

Cloud County Women 2 Barton 1

Another late goal handed the Barton Community College women’s soccer team a 2-1 defeat Thursday to Cloud County Community College at the Cougar Soccer Complex. Having lost to the T-birds 2-1 in Concordia on a goal with just under five minutes to play, the Lady Cougars clung to a draw before Cloud County headed in a game winner with just under ten minutes left. The loss drops Barton to 3-4-2 in the Jayhawk, 4-4-2 in Region VI play, and 5-5-3 overall while Cloud County improves to 8-2 in conference, 9-2 in region, and 9-3 on the season. The Lady Cougars’ next action comes Saturday with a trip to Hesston College for a Region VI kick-off slated for 5:00 p.m.