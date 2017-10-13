Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/12)

BOOKED: Monic Murray on Barton County warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500 C/S. BC warrant for aggravated escape from custody, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Diane Ridley for hold for court at BTDC.

BOOKED: Wade Wagner on Barton County case for driving with suspended license, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Harsh of Garden City for hold for court on BTDC case.

BOOKED: Nathan Clanton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for batter, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Hughes of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery, bond set at $75,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Hurd of Topeka on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,500 cash only.

BOOKED: Challis Seymour of La Crosse on Rush County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance, bond in lieu of $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Rafael Reyes of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Lori Nicole Fiscus on Barton County District Court serve sentence on case for time served.

RELEASED: Stephen Arnold Jr. of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Christy Contreras on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear and GBMC case for interference with LEO. Received 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Sarah Smith-Orr of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for contempt, received $100,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Ticey Reed from Great Bend on FTA case after posting OR bond through the order of the court by Judge Burgess of $25,000.

RELEASED: Charles Rousey of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault and domestic battery by released order of court.

RELEASED: Wade Wagner on Barton County case for driving with suspended after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: David Roach of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance after receiving an OR bond.

RELEASED: Joshua Winchester of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 cash surety through Ace Bail Bonding.