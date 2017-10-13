Barton Community College instructor provides training in Okinawa to Soldiers

BUSINESS NEWS

Barton Community College Military Schools instructor Lawrence Weber taught a five-day Maintenance Manager course to 24 U.S. Soldiers on the Japanese island of Okinawa in September. Barton was contacted, as being one of the few organizations able to provide the type of training the unit needed. Sending soldiers to places like Korea, Hawaii or even back to the mainland for training is not cost effective. Barton replied to the unit’s request and sent Weber to provide Soldiers with quality training they needed to perform their job.