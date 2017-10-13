2 Kansas men jailed after shots fired during chase in Iowa

UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two Kansas man on numerous charges after a high-speed chase in in which gunshots were fired at a sheriff’s deputy in Iowa.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, the Pottawattamie County Iowa Sheriff’s Office reported in a media release that one of its deputies tried to stop a car matching the description of a stolen car.

The car sped off west on Interstate 80. The car left the interstate at the Underwood exit and was forced into a ditch on a rural road, where it stopped.