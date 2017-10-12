Subway restaurant in Hoisington closing Oct. 17

After just under five years in Hoisington, the Subway restaurant on Main Street will close next week. Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says the last day of operation for Subway, 169 South Main Street, will be Tuesday, October 17.

The restaurant opened in the December of 2012 after three months of construction and renovation to the building.

Subway took over the building that was the former Daylight Donuts in Hoisington.

Following the opening of Subway, Casey’s General Store opened in 2015 and Sonic opened this year, all in same area of South Main Street.