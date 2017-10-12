Students receive a chance to give feedback to Great Bend school administration

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says the school district’s most important customers are the students.

In order to provide students with a chance to give feedback to the district’s administration, USD 428 is in the process of setting up a Student Advisory Council. Thexton says the council will consist of a female and male from each class at Great Bend High School.

Khris Thexton Audio

The quarterly meeting will discuss how policies are working, what classes they would like to see available, and other school topics they want to discuss with their superintendent. Thexton added the freshmen members would stay on the council through graduation to see their ideas and initiatives come to fruition.

The Student Advisory Council will start in the second 9-weeks of the school year.