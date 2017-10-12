PAWNEE ROCK – Philip Ray Manka, 75, passed away Oct. 3, 2017, at Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Wichita, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sept. 29. He was born Dec. 29, 1941, at Fresno, Calif., the son of Robert M. and Jessie A. (Lone) Manka. He was a graduate of Rozel High School. Mr. Manka worked in the shipping department at Fuller Brush for many years. He was dedicated to raising the three special needs sons he adopted. Mr. Manka was an avid collector of antiques and auction bargains.

Survivors include two sons, Michael and Bobby; one brother, Robert Manka, Jr. of Pawnee Rock; and one sister, Kaye Barnes of Dodge City. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. Manka and Jessie Manka Howerton; his step-father, John Howerton; one son, David Manka and one sister, Gloria Wondra.

A double graveside service for Philip and David Manka will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at the Pawnee Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Michael Manka Special Support Fund in care of Rosewood Roots and Wings Foundation.

