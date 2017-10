OCTOBER 12, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: GREEN HOUSE 24X22 W/NEW TOP/PLANTING TABLES & MORE, 28,000 BTU HEATER 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: BAKEWARE SET, HP PRINTER, TABLE & 4 CHAIRS/LEAF. 617-5811

FOR SALE: 2003 JOHN DEERE D110 793-2141

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC STOCK TANK HEATER. WANTED: OLDER BUMPER PULL CAMPER 20’/25′ 640-7432

FOR SALE: 2002 FORD WINDSTAR VAN. 793-8273

FOR SALE: 1999 YAMAHA ROADSTAR 1600 MOTORCYCLE. 352-1137

FOR SALE: WOODWORKING TOOLS. 793-2596 792-5846

FOR SALE: WICKS FILTER FOR A TOYOTA TUNDRA 2008/2013, CHERRY BOMB MUFFLERS. 793-7756

FOR SALE: SMALL ANIMAL LIVESTOCK SHELTERS, 1987 BUICK LESABRE. 586-8009

FOR SALE: 1 AKC MALE LABRADOR RETRIEVER. WANTED: PASTURE HAY 785-324-0550

FOR SALE: AMANA WASHER. 617-1328

FOR SALE: 1985 LUND FISHING BOAT W/TRAILER/FISHING EQUIPMENT, BLUE RAY STERO, FURNITURE. 617-5708

FOR SALE: DEWALT CUT OUT TOOL, KIRBY VACUUM CLEANER W/EXTRAS. 282-4090

FOR SALE: 9MM LUGER W/AMMO, REMINGTON 770 243 W/SCOPE. 388-4617

FOR SALE: 1991 PONTIAC GRAND AM, CIGARETTE ROLLING MACHINE. 617-4634

FOR SALE: 6 CASES OF FRUIT JARS, 5 ELECTRIC WATER PUMPS. 791-7510

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC RANGE, GO-CART, 2 WHEEL TRAILER. 639-2038

FOR SALE: 2 1969 CHEVY PU 1/2 TON, 3/4 TON, 2 CREAM CANS. WANTED: JUNK BIAS PLY TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 1993 JEEP WRANGLER SIERRA W/HARDTOP/EXTRAS, DAYTON DRILL PRESS, GORILLA ALUMINUM LADDER. 793-0979

WANTED: QUEEN SIZE BOX SPRINGS & FRAME. 282-8807

FOR SALE: CHILD’S WOODEN ROCKING CHAIR, CHILD’S AIR HOCKEY GAME. LOST: FEMALE CALICO CAT IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD OF 2400 31ST. ST. 792-9710

FOR SALE: ELECTRONIC BASKET BALL GOAL W/4 BALLS, 2 HOT TUBS (10, 220 CHOICE) 786-5255

FOR SALE: 1982 LOVE DIESEL PU W/EXTRA TRANSMISSION, 2 1986 FREIGHTLINERS W/20’BED. 282-7056

WANTED: SHELVING UNIT. 292-7575

FOR SALE: DOGHOUSE FULLY INSULATED. 617-1587

