Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Lady Cougars fall to Hutch in four sets

by

bartonsports.com

Needing to limit errors against the always solid Blue Dragon squad, the Barton Community College volleyball team committed its most errors in over a month Wednesday night at the Sports Arena resulting in a 3-1 loss to Hutchinson Community College 18-25, 23-25, 25-13, and 16-25.

The loss drops Barton to 5-7 in Jayhawk play and 13-12 on the year while the Blue Dragons improve to 10-2 in conference and 19-9 overall.

The fifth place Cougars’ next action comes Saturday in hosting ninth place Cloud County Community College (1-11, 4-20) in a 2:00 p.m. “Dig Pink” match.