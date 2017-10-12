Friday Weather

Friday Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 39.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 74.