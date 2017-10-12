PAWNEE ROCK – David Wayne Manka, 48, passed away Sept. 29, 2017, in Barton County as the result of an automobile accident. He was born Nov. 24, 1968, in Binghamton, N.Y. He was adopted by Philip Manka at a young age. David was a graduate of Larned High School. He was a ranch hand at Rosewood Ranch, caring for the horses. He enjoyed family outings, fishing, target shooting, attending auctions, collecting belt buckles and tools.

Survivors include two brothers, Michael Manka and Bobby Manka. His father died Oct. 3, 2017, as a result of the same automobile accident. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Jessie Howerton.

A double graveside service for Philip and David Manka will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at the Pawnee Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Michael Manka Special Support Fund in care of Rosewood Roots and Wings Foundation.

