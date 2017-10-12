Cop Shop (10/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/11)

Structure Fire

At 8:03 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 217 Kansas Avenue in Susank.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:58 p.m. a burglary was reported at 4003 Worden Street in Albert.

At 6:39 p.m. a burglary was reported at 463 N. Washington Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8 p.m. an accident was reported at Highway 96 at MM 171.

Structure Fire

At 9:08 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 217 Kansas Avenue in Susank.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/11)

Criminal Damage

At 3:48 a.m. a report of a window on his vehicle being broken was made at 2101 Washington Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:21 a.m. a theft of two doors was reported at 1412 11th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:22 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 619 Williams Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 5:13 p.m. an officer arrested Baltazar Portillo in the 1300 block of 4th Street for driving while revoked.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:33 p.m. a report of someone entering the residence and taking items at 2800 Main Street Apt. 9.