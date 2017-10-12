Are Halloween contacts safe?

Wouldn’t it be cool to have vampire eyes for Halloween? Or deep violet eyes to match your purple sweater? How about your favorite sports team’s logo on your eyes just for fun?

You can have all of these looks with decorative contact lenses but you need a prescription to avoid eye injury. In advance of Halloween, the FDA has issued a warning about these decorative lenses.

Here’s Dr. Mark Judd from 20/20 Optix in Great Bend.

Dr. Mark Judd Audio

Judd says that even if you do acquire these contact lenses from a reputable supplier, there are some things you need to remember.

Dr. Mark Judd Audio

According to the FDA warning, these contacts are not “one size fits all.” An eye doctor must measure each eye to properly fit the lenses and evaluate how your eye responds to contact lens wear. A poor fit can cause serious eye damage.

Judd says if you are interested in these type lenses, you should contact your local optometrist to insure good eye health.