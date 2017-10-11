Wednesday Sports Update

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas is dealing with ineffectiveness at quarterback. Kansas State is dealing with injury woes. But both Power 5 schools in the Sunflower State have the same problem as they hit the meat of the Big 12 schedule: They don’t know who will be under center from week to week. And that’s an unenviable situation for both programs.

NEW YORK (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers remain the top 2 teams in the latest AP Pro32 poll. Kansas City received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting by media members who regularly cover the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles jumped up to No. 3.

ATLANTA (AP) – Defending champion Stewart Hagestad was eliminated on the first day of match play at the U.S. Mid-Amateur by a salesman playing in his first USGA championship. Dusty Drenth of Davenport, Iowa, fell two down through six holes before rallying to close out Hagestad on the 17th hole. It was a rare lowlight this year for Hagestad, who was low amateur at the Masters.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa says athletic director Gary Barta is taking an extended medical leave to fight prostate cancer. The school announced that Barta is set to undergo surgery for the disease, adding that he intends to return to as soon as he can. Iowa deputy athletic director Barbara Burke will serve as the department leader in Barta’s absence.

National Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) – The Cubs and Washington Nationals remain in Chicago after Game 4 of the NL Division Series was rained out. Neither manager elected to change starting pitchers for the game, which means Jake Arrieta (ar-ee-EH’-tuh) will throw for the Cubs against Tanner Roark (ROH’-ahrk). The Cubs lead the series two games to one as they try to advance to the NL Championship series for the third consecutive year.

COUVA, Trinidad (AP) – Trinidad has stopped the United States from qualifying for next year’s World Cup, posting a 2-1 victory that keeps the Americans out of soccer’s showcase for the first time in 28 years. Needing nothing more than a tie to advance, the U.S. fell behind 2-0 in the 37th minute and couldn’t get the equalizer after Christian Pulisic scored two minutes into the second half. Defender Omar Gonzalez was credited with an own goal in the 17th minute after attempting to clear a cross.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has received some good news concerning his ailing left knee after he was pulled from Monday’s 20-17 win over the Bears due to continued discomfort. Bradford has undergone another MRI that revealed no additional ligament damage or bone bruising. Vikings trainer Eric Sugarman says Bradford was just bothered by aggravation of the wear and tear in the joint that has hampered him for the past four weeks.

PHOENIX (AP) – The Arizona Cardinals hope they have bolstered their running back depth by acquiring four-time All-Pro Adrian Peterson and releasing veteran Chris Johnson. The Cardinals are sending a conditional 2018 draft pick for Peterson, who has rushed for 11,828 yards and 97 touchdowns in his 10-plus pro seasons. Peterson has played sparingly with little success for the Saints this season, gaining just 81 yards on 27 carries.

UNDATED (AP) – NFL owners will meet next week to consider changes to a game manual that says players “should” stand during the national anthem. The league had left the guideline to the discretion of players who kneeled in larger numbers after criticism from President Donald Trump. Commissioner Roger Goodell (guh-DEHL’) told club executives Tuesday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that the anthem issue is dividing the league from its fans.