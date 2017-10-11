Waterline project update

Great Bend’s massive waterline project is underway and will continue through the end of next year. The project consists of the water main replacement on 10th Street, from Main to Washington; and Main Street, from 10th to 19th as the first phase.

That’s Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter who had been serving as the interim City Administrator before new interim George Kolb began his duties on Monday. Suelter says it will be slow process to replace so much infrastructure but feels it will be a project that will be well worth it in the end.

The City authorized the issuance of $6 million of bonds for approximately 35,000 linear feet of water line to replace the old corroded cast-iron pipes with plastic. Approximately $1 million of the $6 million bond was set aside for design, cost of issuance, inspection, and administration expenses. The remaining $5 million left will go toward the construction cost.

Increased water rates that residents began seeing on this month’s bill will help pay off the bond over the next 20-years.