USD 428 purchases AEDs after tragic death of an umpire this summer

Following the tragic death of a 46-year old man from an apparent heart attack in early July while umpiring a baseball game between Great Bend and Hays, the USD 428 Board of Education decided it would be a good idea to invest in more automated external defibrillators (AED).

The Great Bend school district already had AEDs at each school building, the District Education Center, and a traveling unit for sports medicine teacher Ryan Zink. At Monday’s meeting, the school board approved the purchase of six AEDs.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says each of the coaches will be trained to use the AED.

Khris Thexton Audio

The purchase price for the six AEDs is $8,272.80 from Medco Sports Medicine. The AEDs will be under Zink’s care, but each coach in-season coach will receive a unit for practices and games. Thexton added the food service building and maintenance shop will receive their own AED.

The umpire was working a game in Hutchinson for the Great Bend Chiefs American Legion baseball team. The umpire collapsed in the Chiefs’ dugout where 2017 Great Bend High School graduates and a player’s parent attempted CPR.