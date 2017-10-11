Tigers Jump Into Top 10 of AFCA Poll at No. 8

fhsuathletics.com

WACO, Texas – Fort Hays State continued its ascent in the latest AFCA Division II Poll, released on Monday (Oct. 9). The Tigers moved up three more spots, now in the top 10 at No. 8. Fort Hays State is out to a 6-0 start on the season after pulling out a thrilling 21-17 win over Pittsburg State on Homecoming this past weekend in Hays.

The Tigers are now approaching their highest ranking ever in an official NCAA Division II Poll. The highest mark was a No. 6 ranking in the September 16th poll of 1996, organized by the NCAA Football Committee at that time. The AFCA Poll did not take over as the official poll until 2000. This is the highest ranking for the Tigers since holding the No. 8 ranking in the preseason poll of the 1996 season.

Continuing their rise in the poll will not be easy for the Tigers with a 5-1 Washburn team coming to Hays this weekend. The Ichabods remain among the top receiving vote teams in the poll. Northwest Missouri State continued its reign at No. 1 with a 36thconsecutive victory. The two-time defending national champs defeated Central Oklahoma 17-10 this past Saturday. Both FHSU and Northwest Missouri are 6-0, with Washburn one game back in third place in the MIAA standings. Central Missouri is also receiving votes in the poll, with its two losses to Fort Hays State and Northwest Missouri.

Below is the AFCA Poll for October 9.

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. Northwest Missouri St. (34) 6-0 850 1

2. Shepherd (W.Va.) 5-0 797 3

3. Indiana (Pa.) 6-0 780 4

4. Minnesota St. 6-0 750 5

5. Indianapolis (Ind.) 6-0 688 7

6. Midwestern St. (Texas) 4-0 682 10

7. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 5-1 615 8

8. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 6-0 600 11

9. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 6-0 516 12

10. Central Washington 6-0 507 13

11. Texas A&M-Commerce 4-1 483 2

12. Colorado St.-Pueblo 5-1 417 14

13. Winona St. (Minn.) 6-0 367 22

14. Bowie St. (Md.) 6-0 358 19

15. Ferris St. (Mich.) 4-1 356 15

16. Ashland (Ohio) 5-1 319 18

17. Assumption (Mass.) 5-0 306 20

18. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 5-1 287 6

19. Southeastern Oklahoma St. 6-0 223 23

20. Colorado Mesa 5-1 216 21

21. Delta St. (Miss.) 5-1 206 9

22. West Georgia 5-1 175 25

23. West Alabama 5-1 172 NR

24. Wingate (N.C.) 5-0 88 NR

25. Humboldt St. (Calif.) 4-1 82 17

Others Receiving Votes: California (Pa.), 43; Virginia St., 39; Washburn (Kan.), 35; Central Missouri, 22; West Chester (Pa.), 22; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 18; Eastern New Mexico, 17; Catawba (N.C.), 10; Notre Dame (Ohio), 3; Arkansas Tech, 1.