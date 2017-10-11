Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind around 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 41.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 73.