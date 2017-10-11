Thursday Weather

Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind around 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 41.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 73.