Dateline: Claflin, Kansas

Robert A. Poppelreiter, 79, died October 10, 2017, at Leisure Homestead, St. John, Kansas. He was born August 13, 1940, in rural Bushton, the son of Joseph and Ella (Brunin) Poppelreiter.

On May 1, 1965, he married Betty Radenberg, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Bushton, Kansas.

They then moved to Claflin and were longtime residents there.

Robert farmed until the late 1980s and also worked for the Holyrood Coop until he retired at age 62.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Claflin Volunteer Fire Department, and a former member of the Elks Lodge in Great Bend. Robert also served in the National Guard.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Poppelreiter; daughters, Julie Pletcher and husband Dan of Portis, and Amie Attebery and husband Eric of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Clarence Poppelreiter and wife Dee of Holyrood; sisters, Joyce Wright of Kansas City, Wilma Blackstock and husband Bill of Tyler, Texas, Donelda Davis of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and grandchildren, Jade Colclasure, Dane Colclasure, Ocean Attebery, Callie Attebery, Macy Attebery, and Ava Attabery.

He was preceded in death by brothers, William and Tom Poppelreiter, and sisters, Stella Dietz and Mary Frances Arensdorf.

A Rosary will take place at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Friends may sign the book only, as cremation has taken place, from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday with family to greet friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. And from 9 a.m. until service Monday.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Monday, October 16, 2017, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Claflin Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society or the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67530.