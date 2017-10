OCTOBER 11, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2004 MERCURY GRAN MARQUIS, 2004 FORD SPORT TRAC W/FIREWOOD. 785-639-6097

FOR SALE: GOOSE/DUCK DECOYS, WILDLIFE PICTURES, COMMERCIAL NACHO CHEESE/CHILI DISPENSER. 793-2147

FOR SALE: FARM EGGS. 617-6486

FOR SALE: WOODWORKING TOOLS (BAND SAW, JOINER +) 793-2596 OR 792-5846

FOR SALE: RUGER PISTOL SR9, WATERFOWL BLIND. 491-1570

FREE: BUNDLE OF SHINGLES, 15X17′ PC OF CARPET. 282-0337

FOR SALE: AMANA WASHER. 617-1328

WANTED: BATTERY POWERED RV MOVER. 793-5645

FOR SALE: GOOSENECK TRAILER W/22′ DECK. 639-2574

FOR SALE: 7 – 4X4X8 FENCE POST. 316-371-1661

FOR SALE: DEWALT CUT-OUT TOOL, KIRBY VACUUM CLEANER W/ATTACHMENTS/BAGS. 282-4090

WANTED: ATTACHMENT HOSE FOR A KIRBY VACUUM, BED COVER FOR A 2015 JEEP. 639-2934

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD PU, INFRARED ELECTRIC HEATER W/WHEELS, DRESSER. 923-5589

WANTED: MEDIUM SIZE INSULATED DOG HOUSE (BLUE HEELER). 388-6270

FOR SALE: 2005 CHEVY DURAMAX 3/4T, GUINEA’S/CHICKENS, POLARIS 4 WHEELERS. 617-8267

FOR SALE: NUBIAN GOATS, TRACKS FOR A BARN DOOR. 785-483-1234

WANTED: NAKED LADY BULBS. 792-7833

FOR SALE: 8′ COUCH W/RECLINERS/CONSOLE (CAN BE DELIVERED) 785-826-6397

FOR SALE: TOP SECTION OF A HOOSIER CABINET. 793-9380

FOR SALE: GREEN HOUSE 24X22 W/NEW TOP/TABLES/GROWING BEDS. VENT FREE PROPANE HEATER 28,000 BTU 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: DIGITAL BASKETBALL GAME W/EXTRAS, 2 HOT TUBS (CHOICE OF 1) 786-5255

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE ONION/POTATO BIN, GERMAN CUCKOO CLOCK, GLASS SHELF UNIT. 617-5136

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE CLOCK & OTHER COLLECTIBLES, 2 PAIR OF SHOES (6). 639-2361

