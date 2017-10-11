Local artist Bev Simonson to host art sale Oct. 13-15

Great Bend artist Bev Simonson began her interest in art in the sixth grade. Over several decades, she has worked on her unique style using pastels and oils, and some watercolors. This weekend, Bev will be hosting a special art sale called “Making Room for the New” at her studio, located at 2606 19th Street near the 19th & Washington intersection.

“As a child, I would copy drawings from art books and that’s how I got my start,” Simonson says. “I took classes throughout high school and college, and have always gravitated to recreating serene landscapes from nature.”

Simonson Studio’s art sale will begin this Friday, October 13 with viewing hours from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. Then on Sunday, extended hours will be available from noon to 5 p.m. on the show’s final day. Admission is free, and complimentary wine, cheese, and homemade cookies will be served.

“I am hosting this sale to clear out a collection of my works from the last several years, with hopes of making some room for new projects that are underway,” Simonson says. “I welcome to public to enjoy the art for viewing, but all of the art on display is also for sale.”

Pieces start as small as 6” wide and some are larger feature pieces. Some are unframed and others include the frames. Prices start at $20, and all pieces are cash-and-carry that day for anyone interested in purchasing a piece for their home or business.